MOTS: Students deal with water outage on campus

“I’m just disappointed,” education freshman Darian Brown said. “I’ll probably go stay with my Aunt this weekend because I need to shower and wash my clothes. It’s frustrating that something like this happens when I need it the most.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar “Living on campus, students have to deal with living with what we have,” political science freshman Laura Bere said. “Moving forward the University of Houston should have special cases where they have food or accommodations for these limited resources in order to be better prepared.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar “I think there is not really much the University can do, but they did get the word out really quickly,” English senior Benjamin Scott said. “A lot of it just has to do with planning ahead, like my roommate and I have buckets that we filled up when we found out. In case we need to take a shower we have bucket water.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar “I’ve been waiting for the shuttle for 40 minutes,” accounting sophomore David By said. “It’s definitely a bummer, but I’m sure (The University) is doing the best that they can.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar “I have no plan as of now because it was all of a sudden,” exercise science sophomore Melissa Santillan said. “I have no water in my room, that’s how I’m affected by it, but right now I’m at a food truck, so that is what I’m doing for food.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar

As the campus faces a water outage Thursday resulting in a campus closure and cancelling of all University events, students scramble to make plans for eating, showering and getting home for the weekend.

Some students resort to eating at the food trucks on campus as all the dining locations are closed.

Additionally, the campus closure produces wait times of 40 minutes and more for the University’s shuttle service.

