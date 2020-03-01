Cougars lose in rout to Huskies on senior night

Turnovers and poor shooting resulted in a 92-40 rout by No. 6 UConn over Houston on its senior night and the final home game of the regular season on Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center.

This marks the Cougars’ sixth straight loss and moves them to 12-17, with one game remaining before the AAC tournament.

Sophomore Dymond Gladney hit a 3-pointer on Houston’s first possession of the game to put the Cougars up by one, which turned out to be the only time Houston led all game.

After Gladney’s shot, the Huskies took off running and did not stop. UConn scored 92 points on 56 percent shooting from the field, including 10 made 3-pointers, and turned 20 Houston turnovers into 23 points.

The Huskies also dominated the paint, outscoring the Cougars 52-22.

Houston just could not get anything going offensively. The Cougars were held to 40 points on 23.8 percent shooting from the field, including going 1-15 from 3-point range.

Gladney and sophomore Tatyana Hill accounted for half of Houston’s points. Hill scored 11 points while Gladney scored nine.

The Huskies were led by junior forward Megan Walker, who had 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals. All five starters for UConn finished with double-figure points.

Saturday’s game marks the final time the Huskies will travel to Houston as a member of the American Athletic Conference as Connecticut will move to Big East Conference on July 1.

For the Cougars, the regular-season finale will come on the road against Tulsa on Monday evening.

