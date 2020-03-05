Annual ‘Law Prom’ lets students de-stress before finals

Law students around the country are getting a break from their classes and enjoying their respective Barristers’ Ball, an event held by each university’s Student Bar Association every spring.

This dance, commonly referred to as “Law Prom” nationwide, lets students get a break from the stresses of their classes and socialize with others.

The Law Center celebrated a Barristers’ Ball last Friday night at the Majestic Metro downtown. The theme to this year’s ball was Old Hollywood, and with almost 400 students, it was the program’s largest social event of the year.

“Law school is hard, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be enjoyable,” said second-year law student and Student Bar Association President Haley Kurisky.

The event offered food, drinks, bar preparation course raffle tickets and gift cards. Entertainment for the night included a live performance from the Royal Dukes Band.

Many students felt like the event was a major success, with the music and festive energy as highlights of the ball.

“I think this year went really well,” Kurisky said. “My favorite part of Barristers was, by far, the live band.”

Students were also nominated throughout the semester for superlatives, and they received their awards at the ball. Titles included: “Mr / Ms. 1L,” “Most likely to be found at Extra Credit,” “Most likely to be a law school professor” and “Most likely to become a millionaire.”

For law students who don’t get the opportunity to socialize with their peers outside the classroom, the Barristers’ Ball allows them to better get to know each other.

“Barristers is just a fun break for everyone to see their friends all dressed up instead of in their usual casual study clothes,” Kurisky said.

The event marks a transition in the semester for many law students, as their course loads can become substantially heavier after spring break.

“Classes are substantially more difficult with a higher workload towards the end of the year,” said first-year law student Daniel Herrera. “Even if you aren’t getting ready for finals yet.”

With almost all of grades in law school being earned from the final exam, the event could potentially help students relax during a period of learning more material while reviewing old concepts.

“It was such a great way to de-stress with all the friends I’ve made this year,” said first-year law student Olivia Mizell.

