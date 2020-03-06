Quentin Grimes close to 100 percent healed from hip pointer injury

Coming off a 24-point performance against the UConn Huskies, sophomore guard Quentin Grimes said on Friday afternoon after practice that he is close to being fully healed from a hip pointer injury he has been dealing with for the past few weeks.

“It’s coming around,” Grimes said. “It’s a lot better than it was three, four days ago.”

The Woodlands native put his progress at about “90-95 percent.”

Grimes is still getting treatment on the injury, and he said Thursday’s performance helped his confidence as he was able to make more of his usual moves without the hip hindering him drastically.

Grimes did not play in the game against Tigers back on Feb. 22. Houston faces off against Memphis on Sunday at Fertitta Center.

