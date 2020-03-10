Caleb Mills, Nate Hinton among Cougars on All-AAC teams

Freshman guards Caleb Mills and Marcus Sasser and sophomore guard Nate Hinton earned spots on 2020’s All-AAC teams, the American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday.

Mills, who leads Houston in scoring in 2019-20 with 13.2 points per game, was voted to the All-AAC second team and all-freshman squad, the latter unanimously. Hinton and Sasser join Mills on the second team and all-freshman team, respectively.

Mills is just one of two freshmen named to the first or second team after Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa secured a spot on the first team.

Hinton was among the best rebounding guards in the country this regular season, averaging 8.7 per game to total 270 on the year so far. His total is ninth-best among guards in the country.

This is the second year Hinton finds himself on an All-AAC squad after having been named to the all-freshman team in 2018-19.

Sasser, who averages 8.1 points per game, made the all-freshman team after leading the Cougars in 3-pointers in the regular season with 57.

The freshman finished the regular season ranked eighth in The American in shots made from behind the arc.

[email protected]