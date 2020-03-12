No in-person classes at UH until April 6

No in-person classes will be offered at UH, UH Sugar Land, or UH Katy campuses until at least April 6, according to a statement from Provost Paula Myrick Short on Thursday.

As a response to local emergency health declarations, all classes are switching to online formats. This change is part of a University effort to “limit large gathering and to practice social distancing,” according to the statement.

“As we navigate through these challenging circumstances together, I assure you that faculty will continue to deliver the highest quality of education regardless of the format,” Short said in the statement.

All tests, exams and assignments and existing online classes during the week of March 16-21 are on pause. During this time, faculty instructors are expected to prepare their classes to function online by March 23.

Faculty instructors have been asked to contact their students by Blackboard, Courseware or email starting March 16. Short said it is important that students respond to their instructors by March 18, so they can confirm they have remote access to classes.

Students will receive their updated class syllabi that detail the changes to their classes moving online by March 20.

CASA testing centers will be closed from March 16-21, and then the University will decide on its future availability.

Classes that currently use either Blackboard or Courseware will continue to use them, and all other classes will have access through Blackboard on March 23.

Short said the University is making “every effort to continue instructional activities during the spring semester.”

