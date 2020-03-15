UH baseball staff, players quarantined after potential exposure to coronavirus

A staff member of the UH baseball team is being tested for the coronavirus, the program announced Sunday, after developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 following a trip to Las Vegas on Tuesday before the suspension of the season.

All members of the team, including players, coaches and support staff, are in self-quarantine for the next 48 to 72 hours, according to UH baseball’s news release, as a precaution as the team awaits the results of the test.

If the test comes back positive, it would be the first confirmed case of the coronavirus at the University.

The staff member being tested has no known exposure to anyone with COVID-19 and has not traveled internationally.

No other baseball student-athletes, coaches or staff appear to have developed symptoms.

