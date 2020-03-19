Select student services are staying open amid coronavirus shutdown

While some student services at UH will remain open throughout the semester amid the new coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, others will close or have modified hours.

After announcing on Thursday that spring 2020 classes would move completely online for the semester, May commencement ceremonies would be postponed, and that all University-sponsored events till the end of April would be canceled, the University listed the student service operations that will be affected by prevention efforts for the coronavirus.

Counseling and Psychological Services is waiving session fees as well as no show and late cancel charges for all appointment types. CAPS will remain open and assess for the most appropriate treatment option such as referrals or resources, crisis services, phone sessions, or an in-person appointment.

The Cougar Cupboard, a food pantry that supplies in-need students with free food in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, will remain open and available for students who require access to additional food.

The pantry will have temporarily modified hours and procedures until April 4 to minimize the gathering of students to promote social distancing. “Grab-n-Go” pre-packed bags of food will be available Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students are asked to RSVP the day they’d like to come.

The Student Health Center will remain available for non-emergency, outpatient medical care to UH students that are currently enrolled.

If students get sick after hours, on weekends or holidays, Telehealth is available for current United Healthcare – Service Resources member and non-member students to connect with a physician via phone or video chat.

M.D. Anderson Library will stay open with computer labs available to those in need, and online material will remain available for access. Starting March 23, access to the library will be limited to UH students, faculty and staff.

The Campus Recreation and Wellness Center has temporarily suspended in-person workouts in the facility through April 4, but it is providing opportunities for remote workouts via live streams.



The Student Center is open but will close at 10 p.m. every night until further notice.



“We are in the midst of an extraordinary challenge, and the situation continues to change rapidly,” President Renu Khator said in a statement regarding the University’s recent updates amid the coronavirus outbreak. “But there is one thing that will not change – this University’s commitment to do what is best for our students.”

[email protected]