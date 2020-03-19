UH classes going online for remainder of Spring 2020

All classes at UH will be held remotely in an online or alternative format amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the University announced Thursday evening.

Preserving health and safety has been first and foremost in every step we have taken and every decision we’ve made. In the final analysis, our students and UH community are who matter most to us. With that in mind, Spring 2020 courses will be offered remotely. pic.twitter.com/nr42CDzP12 — University of Houston (@UHouston) March 19, 2020

The decision comes as total cases of the new coronavirus in the Houston area spiked by nearly a third on Wednesday, jumping to 56.

Classes were originally scheduled to resume in their usual format in early April, according to a statement from Provost Paula Myrick Short on March 12.

