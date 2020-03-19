side bar
Friday, March 20, 2020

Campus

UH classes going online for remainder of Spring 2020

By March 19, 2020

All classes at UH will be held remotely in an online or alternative format amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the University announced Thursday evening.

The decision comes as total cases of the new coronavirus in the Houston area spiked by nearly a third on Wednesday, jumping to 56.

Classes were originally scheduled to resume in their usual format in early April, according to a statement from Provost Paula Myrick Short on March 12.

Click here for more of The Cougar‘s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus’ impact on the UH community.

