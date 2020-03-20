Drop deadline extended to April 10

The Spring 2020 regular session W drop deadline has extended from April 2 to April 10.

Enrollment Services on Twitter let students know that Friday, April 10 was the updated deadline to drop a course with a W.

Any student questions about this update are being directed towards the Registrar’s office.

This update, along with the transition to online classes and the postponement of the Spring 2020 commencement came as action amid the spread of the new coronavirus or COVID-19.

The University has encouraged social distancing and has canceled all University-sponsored events until the end of April.

[email protected]