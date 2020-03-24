All summer study abroad trips canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

The University announced Tuesday that all upcoming summer Learning Abroad programs are canceled in light of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made by UH after “careful and thoughtful assessment” over local, national and global developments regarding the coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, according to an email announcement from the Learning Abroad office.

Currently, fall programs can be planned, but the Learning Abroad office said this availability may change depending on how the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.

In light of this change, the Learning Abroad office will no longer process any summer applications or accept any course equivalency forms. Forms will be kept on file if students wish to access them once the Learning Abroad team is back at the office.

The Learning Abroad office advises students who have already started or completed the application process for a summer program to get in touch with their program provider to cancel or defer their application and find their options for any payments made.

Students who have applied for Learning Abroad scholarship opportunities will be contacted later regarding their next steps.

“We understand that this decision may be disappointing in certain cases,” said Maggie Mahoney, Learning Abroad adviser, in the cancellation announcement email. “We are happy to work with any student who still wishes to fulfill their goal to participate in a Learning Abroad program in the future.”

[email protected]