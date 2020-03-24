2 UH community members test positive for coronavirus

Two UH community members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the University announced Monday.

The University did not release any additional information about how the community members may have acquired the virus and their role with UH.

UH was notified of the first case on March 15 and the second case on March 19.

“In both cases, individuals had not been on campus and any person who may have been in contact with them has been notified,” UH said via Twitter.

The University has enforced all classes transition to an online or remote format to potentially stop the spread of the coronavirus. Online classes began on March 23 and will continue for at least the rest of the semester.

“It is reasonable to expect that we will have several cases that will involve members of our community,” the University said on its COVID-19 information page. “If there are any notifications to be made to potentially exposed individuals, that is handled by the city of Houston’s health department.”

Harris County ordered its residents beginning Wednesday to stay at home, except for purchasing groceries, visiting parks and essential work.

Houston-area coronavirus cases is now at 202, according to KTRK (Channel 13).

Parking and Transportation Services will transition over to demand-based van transportation that can be accessed through Quick Rides and requested during operating hours.

