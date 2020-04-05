Nate Hinton declares for the 2020 NBA draft but will maintain college eligibility

Sophomore guard Nate Hinton announced via Twitter late Sunday evening that he was declaring for the 2020 NBA draft but that he was maintaining his college eligibility for 2020-21.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter my name in the 2020 NBA draft while maintaining my eligibility,” Hinton said. “I am thankful to God for this phenomenal opportunity.”

Hinton also personally expressed his gratitude to the entire Houston coaching staff in his statement.

“I want to thank coach Kelvin Sampson, the entire coaching staff, my teammates, Coog nation and the great city of Houston for your love and support,” Hinton said.

The 6-foot-5 Gastonia, North Carolina native has until June 3 to withdraw and retain his college eligibility for 2020-21. However, that deadline could change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

