Former Houston running back Patrick Carr signs with the Seattle Seahawks: Report

Former Houston running back Patrick Carr has reportedly agreed to an undrafted deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday evening, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.

Carr has had playing time for the Cougars since 2017. In the past two seasons, the 5-foot-10 running back has averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

In 2019, he scored four touchdowns despite appearing in just six games due to injury. His longest rush of the season was 68 yards.

Carr joins offensive tackle Josh Jones, who was taken in the third round of the draft and No. 72 overall on Friday, as the newest Cougars on an NFL roster.

