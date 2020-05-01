UH to begin distributing $18.3M in student aid through CARES Act, Cougar Emergency Fund

The University will offer emergency financial aid to students through the CARES Act — Congress’ $2 trillion relief package — and the Cougar Emergency Fund, as some students are experiencing financial hardships because of coronavirus pandemic.

Of the nearly $37 million given to UH by the federal government, $18.3 million was designated as emergency financial assistance. The University, according to Student Affairs and Enrollment Services head Richard Walker’s Friday afternoon email, is allocating $15.5 million from that pot to distribute to qualifying students through blanket distributions.

Eligible students will receive up to $825, depending on enrollment status. These funds will begin dispersing in the upcoming week.

The remaining $2.8 million of emergency financial assistance will be granted to students through an application process, according to Walker.

Walker encouraged students who are interested in applying to contact the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid.

To qualify for financial assistance through the CARES Act, students must be eligible for receiving federal student aid and complete the verification process if applicable to them. Students must also have satisfactory academic progress to receive emergency assistance.

Those who don’t qualify may still receive financial aid through the Cougar Emergency Fund, including students who are not eligible to file through FAFSA.

The Cougar Emergency will additionally cover some costs not authorized by the CARES Act, which includes assistance for food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.

Students seeking monetary assistance who aren’t assisted under the blanket distributions or are seeking additional help must submit an application.

Applications will be available starting Friday, according to Walker, until funds are exhausted.

