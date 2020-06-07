Classes canceled June 8 for George Floyd viewing, reflection of events

Classes scheduled for Monday are canceled to give the UH community time to attend the George Floyd viewing in Houston, the University announced Sunday.

Faculty may record lectures, Provost Paula Myrick Short said in the announcement, and exams scheduled for Monday will be postponed to a later date determined by the instructor.

Short said staff will be given the opportunity to structure their workday around the events as well.

Floyd, a Third Ward native, was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. His public viewing will run from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at The Fountain of Praise church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave in Houston.

His private funeral is set for Tuesday morning.

