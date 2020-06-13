Masks will be encouraged, not mandatory, during fall semester

The University will be encouraging people to wear masks or face coverings in preparation for the fall semester, President Renu Khator said in a statement on June 12.

The masks are simply an encouragement for students, faculty and staff returning to campus as there have not been mandatory requirements shared by UH.

“We will be encouraging people to wear masks or face coverings if they are unable to maintain recommended social distancing,” Khator said.

Khator said the University safety precautions being taken are operating under the strict safety guidelines provided by medical experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state.

There will be a plan during the coming semester to mitigate and isolate those who test positive for COVID-19. To continue the isolation, all academic activities will transition online after Thanksgiving break.

Part of the social distancing measures UH will be taking includes classrooms reconfiguring to maintain six foot social distancing.

“Strict and frequent sanitization measures will be followed in all common and high-touch areas, including classrooms,” Khator said.

