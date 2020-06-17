Report: UH men’s basketball player tests positive for coronavirus, bringing total reported cases to 7

A UH men’s basketball player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Houston Chronicle report on Wednesday afternoon, bumping the total number of confirmed Houston student-athletes with COVID-19 to seven.

All workouts were suspended last Friday after six student-athletes tested positive nearly two weeks after the University reopened for voluntary activities beginning June 1.

UH has faced a string of criticism after the University deviated from major programs by not testing for the virus as student-athletes returned to campus.

“It just wasn’t a good idea,” former UH women’s basketball player Dorian Branch said on The Houston Roundball Review podcast on Tuesday. “We’re not in the position to have athlete students back on campus.

“I understand you want people to workout … but that’s not what’s most important right now.”

The news also comes as cases in the Houston region have spiked in recent days.

Tuesday’s 1,224 set a record for single-day confirmed cases in the Houston region, bringing the total to nearly 25,000.

