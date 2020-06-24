CLASS names interim dean

The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences associate dean for faculty and research Daniel P. O’Connor has been appointed as the interim dean of the college, the University announced.

O’Connor will begin operating as the chief academic and administrative officer for the college on July 2.

O’Connor will be assuming the position after Antonio Tillis, who has served as the CLASS dean since February 2017, was appointed by Chancellor Renu Khator to operate as the interim president of UH-Downtown.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Dan O’Connor will serve as Interim Dean,” said Provost Paula Myrick Short in the news release. “I thank Dr. O’Connor for his willingness to assume this important responsibility and look forward to working with him in his new role.”

O’Connor began in a part-time faculty position in the Health and Human Performance department in 2003 before transitioning to a full-time position in 2007. Since then, he has held numerous leadership positions in CLASS.

Of this new opportunity, O’Connor said that he is “honored by the opportunity to serve our University and our community in continuing that important work.”

