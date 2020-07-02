Hall of Fame head coach Bill Yeoman has COVID-19

Bill Yeoman, the longest tenured head coach in Houston football program history, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his son Bill Yeoman Jr. told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday.

“He’s doing well,” Yeoman Jr. said. “He really has no respiratory issues. All of that is good.”

Under the Hall of Fame head coach, who is now 92 years old, UH won 160 contests and went to 11 bowl games, winning six. His final year coaching the team was in 1986.

According to his son, Yeoman was diagnosed with the virus during a scheduled check-up with his doctor.

[email protected]