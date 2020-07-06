DeJon Jarreau will return to Houston for senior season after withdrawing from NBA draft



After declaring for the NBA draft in April, guard DeJon Jarreau announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to withdraw his name from the 2020 NBA draft and will return to Houston for his senior season.

“I always had the decision I was gonna go back,”Jarreau told Fox 26. “ I really was just testing the waters. You never know what opportunity could have presented itself.”

Jarreau joined guard Nate Hinton as the two UH players who put their name in the NBA draft in April. Hinton announced in May that he was going to stay in the draft process and not return to UH.

“I want to finish my last year with my previous teammates and the new ones coming in and the great coaching staff we have,” Jarreau said.

Jarreau spoke to a few teams through Zoom video calls, according to the Houston Chronicle, but not much progressed beyond that.

The 6-foot-5-inch guard who graduates in December said he is motivated to complete a full year with UH after last season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and is looking to improve his decision making and overall game.

Jarreau started in 17 games for Houston in the 2019-20 season.

“Dejon is a two-time (conference) championship guard and brings back the experience and pedigree to go after No. 3,” head coach-in-waiting Kellen Sampson told The Cougar. “We look forward to getting everyone on campus and getting back to work to hang another banner.”

