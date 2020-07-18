Houston gets commitment from JUCO guard Michael Thomas

The Houston men’s basketball team got a new commitment from JUCO guard Michael Thomas on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas, who played his freshman season at Kilgore college, averaged a team-high 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers per game in 2019-20.

JUCO SPOTLIGHT-6’4 Freshman G Michael Thomas out of Kilgore College is ELECTRIC. The Lake Charles, Louisiana native averaged 16 PPG 3 RPG 2 SPG this past season. Thomas’ current offers include Ole Miss, Georgia, Seton Hall, ECU, and Houston. Absolute STUD 💯 @unguardedmikeyy pic.twitter.com/uX6oYCHbMc — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) June 16, 2020

The 6-foot-4-inch guard from Lake Charles, Louisiana, will play his sophomore season at Kilgore and join Houston in the 2021-22 season.

