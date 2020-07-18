side bar
Monday, July 20, 2020

Men's Basketball

Houston gets commitment from JUCO guard Michael Thomas

By July 18, 2020

Head coach Kelvin Sampson‘s team will have six guards for 2021-22 with the commitment of Thomas. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

The Houston men’s basketball team got a new commitment from JUCO guard Michael Thomas on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas, who played his freshman season at Kilgore college, averaged a team-high 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers per game in 2019-20.

The 6-foot-4-inch guard from Lake Charles, Louisiana, will play his sophomore season at Kilgore and join Houston in the 2021-22 season.




