Bus stops, light rail, COAST: Metro explained

On a campus within the downtown area, so close to various parks, restaurants and other venues, UH students may find themselves using public transit to get around.

With the Metropolitan Transit Authority system using both buses and the light rail, students have options on how to travel, but only a few know how the system works.

There are six different bus routes that offer local service to the UH campus: 04: Beechnut, 09: Gulfton/Holman, 25: Richmond, 29: Cullen/Hirsh, 54: Scott and 80: MLK/Lockwood.

Connections occur from the Eastwood Transit Center and Downtown Transit Center for the UH Shuttle, and offer park and ride stops to Houston suburb areas, which can be used by those commuting to campus.

One of the bus stops can be found by the Recreation and Wellness Center off of Calhoun Road.

When riding the Metro Rail, there are three possible lines that travel over the city of Houston: purple, red and green.

The purple line is what connects to the UH campus through the UH South/University Oaks stop near Cougar Village II, as well as the TSU/UH Athletics District stop near TDECU Stadium.

The purple line runs all the way to Theater District before it turns around back in the direction of the Palm Center Transit Center stop.

If students are transferring from the purple line to the green line, they can get off at EaDo/Stadium stop, Convention District stop, Central Station stop or Theater district.

If students are transferring from either the green or purple line to the red line, they can get off at Central Station stop. From there, they would walk over from either Fannin Street or San Jacinto Street, depending on which stop they were on, over to Main Street to board the red line.

In order to use any form of the Metro, someone will have to pay for a Metro card and put money on it, or pay out of pocket for a light rail ticket or at the bus stop. For UH students, Parking and Transportation offers options.

Students are eligible for a Q Fare card or a Day Pass. The Q Fare card offers a 50 percent discount on Metro fares for students and must have money added to the card. The Day Pass is for those who use the Metro more often and are willing to pay $1.50 a day for unlimited rides.

For eligible students, PTS offers the COAST program as well. Students and faculty who participate receive a Q-card with $27.50 loaded on to it each month to cover any Metro service.

Navigating the Metro for any incoming students can be a task, but knowing what to do and where to go brings UH students at ease.

[email protected]