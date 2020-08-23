Child’s body found near UH in Brays Bayou following Amber Alert for missing toddler Maliyah Bass

A small child was found dead in Brays Bayou at the 5200 block of Carrolton Street near UH on Sunday.

HPD homicide detectives are en route to the 5200 block of Carrolton Street after a small child was found deceased in Braes Bayou. There is no ID or cause of death at this time. The scene is still developing and no further information is available at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2020

Although the body has not been formally identified, the child, according to a Houston Chronicle report, matches the description of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass, a little girl who went missing from her Alief-area apartment Saturday morning. An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning after the toddler’s disappearance.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the discovery was “heartbreaking” in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

