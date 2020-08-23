side bar
Child’s body found near UH in Brays Bayou following Amber Alert for missing toddler Maliyah Bass

A small child was found dead in Brays Bayou at the 5200 block of Carrolton Street near UH on Sunday.

Although the body has not been formally identified, the child, according to a Houston Chronicle report, matches the description of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass, a little girl who went missing from her Alief-area apartment Saturday morning. An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning after the toddler’s disappearance.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the discovery was “heartbreaking” in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

