Tracking COVID-19 at UH: Interactive charts track coronavirus spread on campus

With the new semester starting and students slowly trickling back to campus for the first time in nearly six months after the coronavirus shut down UH in March, the University has begun disclosing new positive COVID-19 cases daily.

In an effort to make the data as accessible as possible to our readers, The Cougar has created interactive charts that offer visual representation of the spread of the coronavirus on the UH campus and within its community.

Although the University’s data goes back to March, when the pandemic began, The Cougar will start tracking cases dating to Aug. 17, the first day of residential move in, and on to better represent COVID-19’s spread in the fall.

First, you’ll find an interactive visual showing the running total and progression of the coronavirus’ spread within the UH community, which includes students, faculty and staff.

In this next chart, you will see the running total number of cases on campus.

Below, data shows new confirmed cases, by date, among students, faculty and staff since the first day of residential move in.

Also by date, the following chart shows the number of new confirmed cases on campus since Aug. 17.

These charts will be updated daily as the University discloses its coronavirus data, so be sure to check in every day to stay informed on COVID-19’s spread within the UH community on and off campus.

