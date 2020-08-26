UH live updates: Laura intensifies with landfall expected by early Thursday near Texas-Louisiana border

Laura has intensified into a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico about 200 miles away from Port Arthur and is expected to make landfall by early Thursday morning.

Although Laura has shifted east, threatening much of the Texas-Louisiana border and likely sparing the Houston area from the brunt of the hurricane’s effects, The Cougar will still document the latest updates on the storm and its impact on UH and the city.

Latest updates from Wednesday:

1 p.m.: Laura has been upgraded to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm by the National Hurricane Center.

“Catastrophic” storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding is expected along the northwest Gulf Coast, according to an NHC report.

Much of Harris County remains under a tropical storm warning.

9 a.m.: The markets at the University Lofts and Cougar Village I began operating under their modified hours. The Cougar Woods Dining Commons will continue 24-hour service until 2 p.m. It will reopen with 3-11 p.m. service.

After, the dining hall will shift its operating hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-11 p.m. All other dining options on campus are closed.

8:06 a.m.: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a disaster declaration for the county to “give us additional flexibility to respond and recover to any impacts” of the approaching storm.

NEW: I’ve just signed a disaster declaration for Harris County.

This will give us additional flexibility to respond and recover to any impacts from Hurricane #Laura pic.twitter.com/ihNIuOzfgx — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 26, 2020

7 a.m.: The Student Welcome Center Garage’s gates opened to allow vehicles to be parked safely during the storm. The Cougar Line shuttle, expected to resume normal operations Monday morning, was temporarily halted, among other transportation services changes.

The gates will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Student Welcome Center Garage to allow vehicles to be parked for Hurricane Laura. Those without a permit for the garage should be removed as soon as it is safe to do so, and no later than 3 p.m. Sunday. Be safe, Coogs! #UHparking — UH Parking (@uhparking) August 25, 2020

For more updates on Hurricane Laura’s impact on UH, click here.

[email protected]