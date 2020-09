Battle of the Cougars between UH-BYU moved to ESPN

The UH football team’s Oct. 16 game against BYU will now air on ESPN and has its kickoff set for 8:30 p.m., the University announced on Monday morning.

The game was originally set to air on ESPN2.

This is not the first time the contest between the two universities has seen a change.

The game was scheduled to take place in Utah when both programs agreed to move it to TDECU Stadium in early September.

