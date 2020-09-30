State of the AAC: Season slowly moving forward

As college football continues to progress with more and more teams getting their seasons underway, the American Athletic Conference has also slowly moved ahead with its programs.

Here is where the AAC stands after four weeks:

Cincinnati (2-0, 1-0 AAC), Army (2-1)

No. 14 Cincinnati escaped a low-scoring game to defeat No. 22 Army 24-10.

Junior quarterback Desmond Ridder led the way for the Bearcats with 258 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

Next up for Cincinnati is USF on Saturday afternoon while Army will take on Abilene Christian.

UCF (2-0, 1-0 AAC), East Carolina (0-1, 0-1 AAC)

No. 13 UCF dominated on the road with a 51-28 victory over East Carolina.

Sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel torched the Pirates’ defense with 408 passing yards and four touchdowns, pushing the Knights to a 2-0 record.

UCF will look to continue their hot start to the season as they host Tulsa Saturday evening while East Carolina will try to get their first win of the season on the road against Georgia State that same day.

Houston

Houston’s home opener against North Texas was postponed, which marks the Cougars’ fifth postponed matchup of the season.

The Cougars are one of two teams in the AAC who have yet to play a game this season and hope to finally kickoff their 2020 campaign on Oct. 8 when they are scheduled to host Tulane.

Memphis (1-0)

After defeating Arkansas State in their season opener a few weeks ago, No. 25 Memphis will have its first big test this season when the Tigers go on the road and face undefeated SMU on Oct. 3.

SMU (3-0)

SMU came out firing with a 22-point first quarter in route to a 50-7 victory on the road over Stephen F. Austin.

Freshman running back Ulysses Bentley IV led the way for the Mustangs with six carries, 104 yards and two touchdowns.

South Florida (1-1)

After its game against FAU was postponed, the Bulls will look to bounce back in their next matchup and pull an upset against No. 15 Cincinnati on the road on Oct. 3.

Temple (0-0)

Since Temple has no non-conference matchups, the Owls remain waiting for their first game of the season on the road against Navy on Oct. 10.

Tulane (2-1)

After going down two scores early, Tulane took over the ground game with 6 rushing touchdowns to blow past Southern Miss in a 66-24 victory.

Sophomore running back Cameron Carroll carried the Green Wave with 163 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the win.

Tulsa (0-1)

After a tough loss to No. 17 Oklahoma State in their season opener, Tulsa’s was scheduled to take on Arkansas State on the road on Sept. 26 but that matchup was postponed.

The Hurricanes now wait to head down to Orlando, Florida, to take on No. 11 UCF on Oct. 3.

