UH-Navy kickoff time, TV network set for Oct. 24 matchup

The Houston football team’s game against the Navy Midshipmen has its start time set for 2:30 p.m. and will air on the CBS Sports Network, the University announced on Monday afternoon.

The game, which will take place on Oct. 24 will be a road game for the Cougars as they will travel to Annapolis, Maryland, to take on the Midshipmen. The contest will also be able to be heard on KPRC 950 AM.

The last contest between UH and Navy came during last season’s finale when the Midshipmen won a 56-41 shootout at TDECU Stadium. The last time the Cougars played in Maryland, they won the game 49-36.

[email protected]