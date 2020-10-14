side bar
Thursday, October 15, 2020

Houston to host 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional

By October 14, 2020

Aerial view of Toyota Center | File Photo

UH will serve as the host school for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional which will be played at Toyota Center, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon.

“We are appreciative of the NCAA for allowing us to serve as a host site for the Regional round for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship,” UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said.

“We look forward to collaborating with Harris County Sports Authority once again to host a great event for the City of Houston,” Pezman added.

This announcement came after Houston partnered with Harris County-Houston Sports Authority to submit one of the over 3,000 bids the NCAA received from various schools, conferences, sports commissions, and cities to host predetermined rounds for 86 out of the 90 NCAA championships.

