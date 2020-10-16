Live score: UH hosts No. 14 BYU in its second game of season

The Houston football team is back in action to take on No. 14 BYU, who enters TDECU Stadium undefeated four games into its season on Friday night.

Follow along with our live scoring updates as the game progresses:

Fourth quarter (1:40): BYU 43, Houston 26

BYU added the icing on the cake on a 14-yard rush by sophomore running back Tyle Allgeier after Houston turned it over on downs at its own 17-yard line.

Fourth quarter (3:06): BYU 36, Houston 26

BYU’s defense stopped Houston after it was able to move the ball a little bit close to midfield.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson put what was likely the finishing touches on the 57-yard drive. He ran a quarterback draw that gained 24 yards and delivered an 18-yard dagger on third and 15 to receiver Dax Milne.

Fourth quarter (11:50): BYU 29, Houston 26

BYU’s Zach Wilson executed a shuffle pass to sophomore full back Masen Wake to perfection, which gave BYU a 27-26 lead late in the game. BYU also got the two-point conversion.

The drive was set up by a 13-yard punt by freshman punter Laine Wilkins that gave BYU the ball at Houston’s 23-yard line.

Third quarter (0:53): Houston 26, BYU 21

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson threaded a pass to Dax Milne for his second score of the night and cut UH’s lead to 26-21.

It took BYU five plays to move 75 yards for the score.

Third quarter (3:05): Houston 26, BYU 14:

UH quarterback Clayton Tune has it going on Friday night against BYU. He led Houston on a 98-yard drive that took 16 plays and got him over 300 passing yards for the game.

After multiple altercations and ejection of BYU’s Micah Harpe for targeting as he led with his helmet in a tackle against UH running back Kyle Porter.

Once Houston got down inside of BYU’s five-yard line when Tune evaded BYU defenders left and right and rushed it in for a touchdown. UH went for the two-point conversion but failed.

Halftime: Houston 20, BYU 14

BYU was able to march all the way to the Houston two-yard line, but UH’s defense stiffened up and forced a fourth down and one when a swarm of defenders surrounded made the stop.

Houston then drove 66 yards in nine plays to give kicker Dalton Witherspoon a chance at a 49-yard field goal, and he hit it as time expired.

Second quarter (4:42): Houston 17, BYU 14

Houston has been able to shift momentum in this contest after back-to-back punts. The defense forced a BYU three-and-out, and UH drove down the field in seven plays to score on a five-yard pass from Tune to wideout Nathaniel Dell.

Second quarter (9:01): BYU 14, Houston 10:

Junior tight end Christian Trahan is having a big game for Houston in the first half. He has three receptions for 69 yards and just caught a 20-yard bullet from quarterback Clayton Tune to cut BYU’s lead to 14-10.

UH started this drive on its own nine-yard line. The team’s defense got a big stop as BYU threatened to score again. A nine-yard sack by senior defensive lineman Donavan Mutin and an illegal block in the bock on BYU forced it to punt.

First quarter (4:42): BYU 14, Houston 3

After forcing UH to go three-and-out on its second drive of the game, BYU’s offense marched down the field again. This time a multiple play drive that ended in another touchdown.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is showing the buzz that he had coming into the game. He had a 78-yard passing touchdown on the first drive and led his team to another score.

At the one-yard line on third and goal, BYU junior running back Lopini Katoa walked it in for the score.

First quarter (9:34): BYU 7, Houston 3

BYU junior wideout Dax Milne made a spectacular catch over UH junior cornerback Shaun Lewis close to midfield and then ran off to the end zone after the catch. It went for a 78-yard score.

First quarter (9:53): Houston 3, BYU 0

UH marched down the field on its first drive and got down all the way to the nine-yard line before stalling and settling for a 27-yard field goal from senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon.

Senior tight end Christian Trahan for the UH Cougars made one reception of 26 yards on that drive. Senior wideout Marquez Stevenson made one for 19 yards.

