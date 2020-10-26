How coronavirus alters students’ Halloween plans

As we shift to the new season, students have been looking forward to a change in the environment despite the recent spike in cases of COVID-19. Halloween has been something everyone has been looking forward to, however, students may not be able to celebrate the same way as before.

The pandemic has implemented many changes to students’ lives and continues to do so with upcoming holidays and gatherings. Researchers warn that even small gatherings are contributing to the spread of the virus and advise to minimize contact with people as much as possible this upcoming Halloween.

Some students are upset with this news as everyone was looking forward to a fun Halloween celebration during a full moon weekend. American Sign Language interpretation freshman Mathanee Perez-Ortiz feels that students shouldn’t be going out this Halloween due to the risk of putting many families in danger.

“They said COVID isn’t very harmful to young children, so I think for kids it might be OK, but what about the elderly people or middle-aged parents?” Perez-Ortiz said. “COVID has created a split mentality between the young and healthy versus those with preexisting conditions and older age.”

Despite students who think it is selfish leaving their homes on Halloween, there are others who believe it is fine as long as everyone is following the safety guidelines.

Advertising freshman Sofia Combs is worried for many students who are planning to attend parties and gatherings this Halloween.

“People expect this Halloween to be different due to COVID-19, but honestly it won’t be because students are still throwing parties even before Halloween,” Combs said. “Students should try to keep a minimum of people allowed at parties and keep masks on.”

Many UH students are stressing the importance of having a safe Halloween this year in hopes of returning everything back to normal as soon as possible.

[email protected]