UH’s ‘Here, We Go’ campaign raises $1.2 billion for scholarships, more

After eight years of continuous fundraising, the University concluded it’s “Here, We Go” campaign, raising $1.2 billion, UH System Chancellor Renu Khator announced during her annual Fall Address.

With money donated from a variety of donors, the campaign strived to create student scholarships, make state-of-the-art facilities, fund research and more.

“More than 187,000 donors, including 133,000 new donors, contributed to the campaign, highlighting the pride felt by alumni and friends,” UH spokesperson Chris Stipes said in a news release. “Donors came from all 50 states and 46 countries.

Khator spoke about how all the donors and donations represent trust in the University and where UH is headed.

“Over 180,000 people have given to the University. I consider that as 180,000 votes of confidence in the role of the University and in the future of the University,” Khator said during a news conference.

The “Here, We G”‘ campaign not only benefited UH main campus, but the entirety of the UH System, with parts of the money raised helping create and renovate UH owned facilities.

“The unprecedented success of the institution’s most aggressive capital campaign in its 93-year history – and first in nearly three decades – fueled significant advancements at the four System institutions, including 29 new or renovated facilities,” Stipes said.

“Across the UH campus, 12 additional research centers and institutes have launched, churning out groundbreaking and entrepreneurial ideas and solutions,” Stipes continued.

Some parts of the fund go towards supporting students financially through scholarships. Other parts going towards benefitting UH faculty and research.

“Nearly $216 million was raised for new scholarships and fellowships, opening countless doors for students,” Stipes said. “And 55 endowed chairs and professorships were created, sparking innovative research and world-changing discoveries.”

Despite the “Here, We Go” campaign coming to an end, Khator assures that the University will continue other campaigns to fundraise for students.

“The campaign has ended, but our targeted mini-campaigns will continue,” Khator said. “The goal has been for us to make sure we have affordable access for our students, and therefore scholarships have been a very important part.”

Looking forward towards the University’s goal of rising in rankings, Khator says the work with “Here, We Go” campaign will help by creating student success.

“Everything we have done in terms of the campaign is going to really help us,” Khator said. “It’s taking us in that direction, which is student success, as our No. 1 priority and then our research, which is synched with the regional trend.”

With future goals and initiatives, Khator says the University will match its priorities with it’s future goals.

“I would say everything we do, we just try to align it to where we are headed next,” Khator said.

[email protected]