How voting at TDECU Stadium went for students

On Nov. 3, the day of the 2020 election, TDECU Stadium stands as a Harris County voting location on campus for the first time.

Through a partnership between UH students, UH and Harris County, the stadium was the on-campus polling location where anyone registered in the county could vote.

For students like finance sophomore Elliot Carter, the new voting center location was quick and easy.

“I liked (voting here) a lot,” Carter said. “I voted at other places before and this was super fast.”

Carter voted before, but this was the first time voting on campus. He said he knew there was a voting place at UH, but it was hard to figure out exactly where it was.

Marketing senior Azeem Sajh said he found out about the polling location through word of mouth as other students were posting that it was at the stadium.

“It was nice and it was quick and efficient,” Sajh said. “This was my first time voting on campus and it was fast. All they needed was ID.”

The amount of people that came to vote in this precinct was 589 on election day.

“I would say just to keep the voting here,” Carter said.

