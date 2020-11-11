UH volleyball adds three signees on National Signing Day

UH volleyball signed three new student-athletes to its 2021 roster on National Signing Day, the program announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Cougars will gain height and strength with outside hitters Grace Wiley and Ryleigh Whitekettle, along with a middle blocker in Barakat Rahmon.

Here’s a closer look at each one of the signees:

Grace Wiley

The 6-foot 2-inch hitter comes to Houston from right around the corner. During her high school career in The Woodlands, she led her teams to national championships in 2018 and 2020.

Head Coach David Rehr has high expectations for Wiley.

“Grace Wiley is someone we believe has the potential to be an All-Conference selection during her time at the University of Houston,” Rehr said.

Not only is Wiley a threat on offense. She can be dangerous toward the back of the court as well.

“She’s a six-rotation player who has all the tools in the front row and is just as solid in the back row,” Rehr said.

Ryleigh Whitekettle

Standing at 6-foot 5-inches, Whitekettle joins the Cougars from Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.

With several honors ranging from a spot on the All-Area first team to the 2020 Preseason Player of the Year, and 327 kills to cap off her 2019 season, Houston is eager to showcase her talents on the court.

“She is a gifted athlete with incredible size and has the versatility to play different positions across the front row,” Rehr said. “We believe with her willingness to learn and her determined work ethic, she is going to have an incredible career here at the University of Houston.”

Barakat Rahmon

For defense, the Cougars secured the 6-foot 1-inch Oakdale, Minnesota, native.

Rahmon helped take her club team to a championship in 2019.

As a tri-sport athlete for part of high school, Rahmon brings versatility and agility.

“Barakat Rahmon is one of the most physical volleyball players I have seen. She is a natural athlete and a tremendous jumper,” Rehr said. “Barakat is someone who we believe is going to develop into an outstanding player for our volleyball program.”

