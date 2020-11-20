Houston reschedules games with SMU, Memphis

Houston football’s game against SMU has been rescheduled to Dec. 5 and UH will also conclude the regular season on Dec. 12 at Memphis, the American Athletic Conference announced on Friday.

Kickoff times and television information will be set at a later date.

UH’s game against Memphis was first set for Dec. 5 after the game was postponed in September. Houston’s matchup against SMU was originally set for Saturday. Both contests were moved due to COVID-19 issues.

