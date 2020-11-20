side bar
Friday, November 20, 2020

Coronavirus

Houston reschedules games with SMU, Memphis

By November 20, 2020

Houston running back Mulbah Car finds open space at TDECU Stadium | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar

Houston running back Mulbah Car finds open space against SMU at TDECU Stadium. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar

Houston football’s game against SMU has been rescheduled to Dec. 5 and UH will also conclude the regular season on Dec. 12 at Memphis, the American Athletic Conference announced on Friday.

Kickoff times and television information will be set at a later date.

UH’s game against Memphis was first set for Dec. 5 after the game was postponed in September. Houston’s matchup against SMU was originally set for Saturday. Both contests were moved due to COVID-19 issues.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]

