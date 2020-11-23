UH ranked among best colleges for your money in 2021

The University ranked second among the Best Colleges for the Money in Texas in 2021, according to College Factual.

Of 67 colleges and universities included in the survey, UH came in at No. 2 just under The University of Texas at Austin.

College Factual aims to assist students in finding the college that suits their needs at a price that works for them. To produce the “best value” ranking, the organization compares academic quality as found in the Best Colleges rankings to the cost of earning an undergraduate degree.

Higher quality and lower cost are equated to a better bargain, according to the website.

“The best colleges for the money are those schools that provide a quality education, as determined by our Best Colleges ranking, for a low average net price,” said a statement on the College Factual website.

The University ranked in the top 15 percent of College Factual’s Best Colleges in Texas for 2021.

The average UH student completes their degree in 4.6 years, according to College Factual. Each year is estimated to cost $19,521, bringing the average cost of a UH bachelor’s degree to approximately $90,187.

While the average cost of UH tuition is considered above average in Texas, College Factual includes the average net price of UH tuition, which is $16,161.

The net price is an estimate of how much the average student actually pays out of pocket to attend college for one year, including room and board, tuition and fees and other expenses.

The affordability ranges for each student based on their financial need since the net price ranges by income group.

UH has a low student loan default rate of 3.1 percent, which is relatively low compared to most schools across the country where the default rate is 10.1 percent.

This gives solid evidence “that students have an easier time paying off their loans than they might at other schools,” according to College Factual.

Two factors that College Factual considers when determining overall quality of a college or university are faculty and diversity.

Education senior Erin Johnston sees a difference in her classroom education quality with the student to faculty ratio. College Factual says the rate at UH is 22 to 1.

“In my first two years here, I would say the classes were a little too large. It made learning a little difficult,” Johnston said.

“Now in the education program, my class size is much smaller and my classes are very hands-on. It has made class a beneficial use of my time. I do believe I am receiving a quality education because I feel very well prepared to begin working as a teacher when I graduate,” Johnston added.

The University’s overall diversity score on the website was 93.37 out of 100, making UH one of the most diverse schools in the nation. College Factual takes gender, ethnicity, geographic location and age into account.

“I love going to school at such a diverse school,” Johnston said. “Being from a small town, it has allowed me to broaden my horizons and see other point of views. I believe the website accurately reflects the actual diversity of UH. My favorite thing about UH is the community it provides.”

