UH football game vs. Tulsa postponed due to COVID-19

Houston football’s game against Tulsa that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Cougars’ program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday.

The postponement is the second consecutive game that has been postponed for UH due to the coronavirus. Last week’s game against SMU was also moved.

UH head coach Dana Holgorsen told reporters on Monday during his weekly news conference via Zoom that his players were awaiting the test results taken that morning to see if his team could return to the practice field.

The head coach said the Cougars had been drastically affected at the linebacker position leading up to the game against SMU.

The school has not released any information on what the results of those tests were, but the head coach said he had never played a game on Saturday in which he had not practiced on Tuesday of that week.

According to the AAC’s release, the game against the Golden Hurricane may be rescheduled for Dec. 19 if neither team is a participant in the conference’s championship game.

The Cougars have already had their games against SMU (Dec. 5) and Memphis (Dec. 12) rescheduled.

[email protected]