UH routs Lamar behind Marcus Sasser’s dominant outing

After its first action since defeating Memphis in March, No. 17 UH returned to Fertitta Center for the first time in nearly nine months and was led by sophomore guard Marcus Sasser to a 89-45 win over Lamar.

The teams went back and forth with the early possessions thanks to strong defense and turnovers until junior Quentin Grimes got UH on the board with a 3-pointer.

Sasser kept the momentum alive as the Cougars took advantage of shooting from behind the arc for a 6-2 lead.

Houston had yet to penetrate inside the paint successfully, with Sasser adding another three, but this changed when senior forward Justin Gorham had a putback to increase Houston’s lead to eight.

Off the dribble, Sasser drained a contested three to bring the score to 15-4 to highlight the Cougars’ eight-point run.

Sophomore guard Anderson Kopp kept the Cardinals in the game with a three to shrink Houston’s lead, but Sasser turned up the heat, burying two more threes, followed by a steal and layup to put the Cougars in front by 18.

Lamar tried to inch closer, taking advantage of their trips to the free-throw line, however, UH’s defense overwhelmed Lamar throughout the first half, forcing 10 Cardinals’ turnovers.

The team also dominated the boards, with 13 offensive rebounds in the half and went into the second leading 35-15.

The Cardinals kept fighting, putting up two quick baskets and forcing a Houston timeout early in the second half.

The Cougars came back re-energized with a series of steals and layups, topped off with two free throws from senior guard DeJon Jarreau.

Freshman guard Trevon Mark stepped up, finishing with seven early second-half points, including a 3-pointer.

Another freshman guard, Jamal Shead, got on the board with a layup created by a Jarreau’s steal.

Houston never let up. The Cougars became even more dangerous on offense with an onslaught of threes from multiple players.

Houston led by over 30 points after the quick pass from Mark to freshman forward J’wan Roberts for a smooth layup.

Still out-rebounding the Cardinals, Lamar could not recover from the Cougars’ dominant performance from both sides of the court.

Sasser led the way for Houston with 25 points, Mark made his collegiate debut with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Jarreau added nine points and eight rebounds.

[email protected]