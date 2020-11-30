Body found across street from Fertitta Center

A woman’s body was found Monday morning behind the Science and Engineering Classroom Building across the street from Fertitta Center.

UH police officers received a call about the body near Cullen Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The cause of death is not yet known, but homicide detectives have responded to the scene, according the ABC13.

Update: The woman isn’t believed to be a student or affiliated with the University, according to a Houston Police Department official.

The woman, identified as an older Black female, appeared to be homeless, according to HPD assistant chief Sheryl Victorian.

There appeared to be no signs of physical trauma, Victorian said.

A UH maintenance worker first notified UHPD about the woman’s body, who then contacted HPD.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

