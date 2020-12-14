side bar
Monday, December 14, 2020

Men's Basketball

UH moves up spot in AP Poll despite COVID-19 pause

By December 14, 2020

UH guard Marcus Sasser draws the attention of two Memphis defenders during a 2019-20 regular season game against the Tigers at FedEx Forum. UH moved to No. 6 in the AP Poll on Monday. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

The Houston men’s basketball team moved to No. 6 in the AP Poll that was released on Monday morning.

Despite not playing since Dec. 5 against South Carolina due to COVID-19 issues within the program, Houston managed to move up a spot in the AP Poll after Illinois, which was the sixth-ranked team in the nation, lost to Missouri.

According to CBS Sports, the Cougars are on track to end their quarantine and return to practice on Tuesday. Houston has not made an official announcement at this time.

