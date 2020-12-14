UH moves up spot in AP Poll despite COVID-19 pause

The Houston men’s basketball team moved to No. 6 in the AP Poll that was released on Monday morning.

Despite not playing since Dec. 5 against South Carolina due to COVID-19 issues within the program, Houston managed to move up a spot in the AP Poll after Illinois, which was the sixth-ranked team in the nation, lost to Missouri.

According to CBS Sports, the Cougars are on track to end their quarantine and return to practice on Tuesday. Houston has not made an official announcement at this time.

