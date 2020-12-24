Live Score: Houston takes on Hawai’i in the New Mexico Bowl

Houston looks to end the 2020 season on a high note as the Cougars take on Hawai’i in the New Mexico Bowl at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Follow along with our live scoring updates as the game progresses:

Final: Hawai’i 28, Houston 14

Houston’s comeback efforts were too little and too late as the Cougars fell to the Rainbow Warriors to end the 2020 season.

Clayton Tune threw for 216 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for Houston. Nathaniel Dell led the Cougars in receiving with six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.

For Hawai’i, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Calvin Turner put up 252 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, the biggest of which was a 92-yard kickoff return.

Third Quarter (3:29): Hawai’i 28, Houston 14

With momentum shifting Houston’s way, Hawai’i’s Calvin Turner immediately stopped the bleeding for the Rainbow Warriors by returning the Cougars’ kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown to increase Hawai’i’s lead back up to 14.

Third Quarter (3:45): Hawai’i 21, Houston 14,

After the Cougars’ defense forced a three-and-out, the Houston offense quickly drove down the field thanks to a few big plays from receiver Nathaniel Dell to get the ball into Hawai’i territory.

A few plays later, Tune connected with tight end Christian Trahan for a 26-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to seven.

Third Quarter (7:39): Hawai’i 21, Houston 7

After being held scoreless in the first half, Houston came out of the locker room and looked like a different team.

The Cougars’ offense opened up the third quarter with a 17 play, 75-yard drive that took 7:21 and was capped off with a Clayton Tune 7-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nathaniel Dell.

Second Quarter (8:05): Hawai’i 21, Houston 0

The drive was set up by Chevan Cordeiro’s 52-yard scramble on third down to get the ball all the way to Houston’s 7-yard line. A few plays later, in third and goal, Cordeiro connected with defensive lineman Jonah Laulu on a shovel pass which Laulu took four yards for the score.

First Quarter (3:35): Hawai’i 14, Houston 0

For the second time in the quarter, Hawai’i picked off Clayton Tune and turned it into a touchdown.

On the first play following the interception, Chevan Cordeiro found running back Calvin Turner on a short route over the middle of the field and Turner turned on the jets, taking it 75-yards to the house to double the Rainbow Warriors lead.

First Quarter (10:43): Hawai’i 7, Houston 0

Hawai’i’s defense forced a turnover on Houston’s first possession of the game, deflecting quarterback Clayton Tune’s pass which turned into an interception by linebacker Penei Pavihi for the Rainbow Warriors at the Cougars’ 8-yard line.

Hawai’i’s offense capitalized off the early turnover as quarterback Chevan Cordeiro connected with running back Dae Dae Hunter for a 3-yard touchdown to take the early lead.

