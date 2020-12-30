UH baseball picked to finish fourth in AAC preseason poll

UH baseball was picked to finish fourth in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, determined by the votes of the conference’s eight head coaches.

The Cougars are coming off a 6-9 2020 season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they return eight positional starters from last season while also having brought in a bunch of newcomers, a few of which are expected to play a big role for UH this season.

One of the returners, Ryan Hernandez, led the Cougars in all batting categories in 2020 with a .300 average, five home runs and 14 RBI’s.

Hernandez was named to the AAC’s 2021 Preseason All-Conference Team.

[email protected]