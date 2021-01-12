side bar
logo
Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Men's Basketball

Former UH guard Caleb Mills transferring to FSU

By January 12, 2021

UH men’s basketball guard Caleb Mills holds his follow through as Tulane’s K.J. Lawson’s closes in during the 2019-20 season at Fertitta Center. Mills is expected to make his return for UH versus UCF on Saturday. | Mikol Kindle Jr.

UH men’s basketball guard Caleb Mills, who will transfer to FSU according to multiple reports, holds his follow through as Tulane’s K.J. Lawson’s closes in during the 2019-20 season at Fertitta Center. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

Former Houston men’s basketball guard Caleb Mills will transfer to Florida State, according to multiple reports.

“It’s just a good fit,” Mills told HoopSeen. “They have a plan for me and are excited to have me.”

It was announced last Tuesday that the Arden, North Carolina, native was going to enter the transfer portal after stepping away from the program due to personal reasons.

“I’m just happy and I’m at peace with myself,” Mills told Fox 26.“Certain schools called me, and I’m not gonna name them. It kind of rubbed me the wrong way. It’s like I’m good enough now, but there were certain schools in the state that didn’t recruit me.”

The Seminoles are 5-2 in the 2020-21 season. The former UH guard cited wanting to play closer to home as a factor in his decision.

[email protected]

Tags: ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑