Former UH guard Caleb Mills transferring to FSU

Former Houston men’s basketball guard Caleb Mills will transfer to Florida State, according to multiple reports.

“It’s just a good fit,” Mills told HoopSeen. “They have a plan for me and are excited to have me.”

It was announced last Tuesday that the Arden, North Carolina, native was going to enter the transfer portal after stepping away from the program due to personal reasons.

“I’m just happy and I’m at peace with myself,” Mills told Fox 26.“Certain schools called me, and I’m not gonna name them. It kind of rubbed me the wrong way. It’s like I’m good enough now, but there were certain schools in the state that didn’t recruit me.”

The Seminoles are 5-2 in the 2020-21 season. The former UH guard cited wanting to play closer to home as a factor in his decision.

