Joe Cauthen out as UH football’s defensive coordinator

Joe Cauthen is out as Houston’s defensive coordinator first reported by Football Scoop and later confirmed by multiple reports Tuesday afternoon.

Reports have not specified why Cauthen, who ran the UH defense for Dana Holgorsen for the previous two seasons, will no longer be the signal-caller for the Cougars defense.

Doug Belk, the Cougars’ associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and safeties coach in 2020, will replace Cauthen as the new defensive coordinator.

