UH cross country posts strong performance in its lone meet

In its lone meet of the cross country season before the American Athletic Conference Championships in February, the Houston cross country team put together a series of strong performances that resulted in a second-place finish for the men’s team and a third-place finish for the women’s team at the Houston Baptist/Lamar Triangular at HBU.

Junior Devin Vallejo-Bannister led the way for the men’s side, posting a second-place finish in the men’s 5K with a time of 16:08.90.

Two more runners joined Vallejo-Bannister in the top 10 for the Cougars in the men’s 5K, as junior Gabriel Armijo finished in sixth place with a time of 16:30.40 and senior Devin Fahey came in ninth place at 16:48.00.

In his first collegiate meet, freshman Juan Olmos finished not far behind, finishing in 12th place with a time of 17:01.60.

UH cross country junior Tyler Keranen (18:23.80) and senior Issac Pearce (18:43.10) rounded out the men’s team with 21st and 22nd-place finishes.

On the women’s side, junior Madeline Castleberry was the first to finish the women’s 5K for the Cougars, posting a third-place finish with a time of 19:39.50.

Freshman Macie Ellis joined Castleberry in the top 10, finishing in eighth place with a time of 20:41.10, with sophomore Sondos Moursy just missing out in 11th place with a time of 21:22.50.

Freshman Hannah Gault (22:00.40) and junior Hannah Barker (25:42.80) rounded out the women’s side for the Cougars with 15th and 27th-place finishes.

The next competition for the UH cross country program will see them head to Augusta, Kansas, for the 2021 AAC Championships on Feb. 6 at the 4 Mile Creek Resort.

