UH soccer beats Rice in exhibition match 1-0

After a long-awaited return to the field, the Houston soccer team defeated Rice in an exhibition match 1-0 thanks to the solitary goal of senior midfielder Mia Brascia on Saturday at Holloway Field.

Brascia scored in the 15th minute of the game off a corner kick assist credited to freshman midfielder Caitlyn Matthews.

Matthews was responsible for three shots during this match, two of them on goal, making it the team’s best.

The Cougars had 10 shots during the contest, with six of them being on target, while the Owls had seven shots. The UH soccer team also finished with five saves, seven corner kicks and six fouls while Rice had five saves, two corner kicks and five fouls.

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Salma Ghazal recorded five saves throughout this contest, keeping the clean sheet intact as she went on to play all 90 minutes.

Senior forward Amy Nguyen received a yellow card in the 56th minute of the game for the Cougars.

UH’s upcoming match will be its regular-season opener against Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Carl Lewis Stadium.

