UH men’s basketball adds weekend game to schedule

The Houston men’s basketball team will host Our Lady of the Lake, an NAIA school, at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Fertitta Center, UH announced on Wednesday.

The Cougars had no game scheduled for this weekend. Saturday’s contest will be shown on ESPN+ and can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

On Tuesday, UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said there had been discussion about trying to schedule a game against No. 1 Gonzaga, but that fell through due to various factors, one of which included the travel the Cougars would have had to do.

The Cougars will take on East Carolina on Wednesday.

