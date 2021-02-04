Karen Fredgaard shines for UH women’s golf at UCF challenge

The Houston women’s golf team concluded its first tournament of the spring season at the UCF Challenge from Sunday to Tuesday.

Sophomore Karen Fredgaard came out victorious after finishing at the top of the overall leaderboard with a minus-seven, which led to her being named the American Athletic Conference’s golfer of the week on Wednesday, while the Cougars finished fifth in the team standings with a score of 869 (+5).

Here is how UH women’s golf did:

Sunday

Three days of 18-holes at par-72, the Cougars got off to a good start on the first day of action, finishing in fifth position after the first round with 8-under par at 280.

Fredgaard, along with freshman Zoe Slaughter, junior Annie Kim and senior Ariana Saenz, all tied for 15th place at the end of the first round with 70 each.

Freshman Anne Normann finished her first collegiate round at 73, tied for 45th place.

Monday

Day two carried the best performances of the tournament for the Cougars, led by Fredgaard who jumped all the way to the top of the overall leaderboard with a 7-under 137, posting a 67 on the day.

Two more Cougars ended the second round under par, as Kim finished with 69, sliding into fourth place at 139 while Normann posted a 70, finishing tied for 12th place at 143.

Saenz finished the day with a 75, tied for 24th place at 145, while Slaughter finished with 79, tied for 53rd place at 149 as the Cougars sat at the top of the team standings heading into the final day of the tournament.

Tuesday

The Cougars struggled as a team on day three, with Fredgaard being the only Cougar to finish at par.

Kim was the second highest finishing Cougar in the tournament, finishing tied for 19th place after a score of 80 on the final day.

Normann also posted an 80, finishing tied for 39th place, with Saenz scoring 79 and tied for 47th overall, and Slaughter capping off her first collegiate tournament with a 77 in round three, finishing tied for 57th place.

With the victory Tuesday, Fredgaard is now the fifth Cougar to win a tournament individual title under head coach Gerrod Chadwell since his hiring in 2013.

The Cougars women’s golf team will stay in-state for their next tournament, where they will compete in the Texas State Invitational next Monday and Tuesday at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

