For UH, game against Our Lady of the Lake ‘chance to improve depth’

The Houston men’s basketball team will play against Our Lady of the Lake, an NAIA member, on Saturday afternoon inside of Fertitta Center.

The Cougars (15-2, 10-2 American Athletic Conference) are coming off a loss to East Carolina on Wednesday.

“(There is) nothing that I liked (about that game),” UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said. “I disliked everything.”

While UH is looking to get past the upset loss, Saturday’s game will have a different focus Sampson told reporters in a Zoom call on Friday morning.

“One of the biggest things I like about this game is the chance to improve our depth,” Sampson said. “Give our main guys (a rest). We haven’t had a bye week.”

The Pembroke, North Carolina, native also said junior guard Quentin Grimes, senior forward Justin Gorham, senior forward Brison Gresham and senior guard DeJon Jarreau probably will not play, but did not rule it out.

Sampson added that sophomore guard Marcus Sasser “may or may not” play, but the head coach will have the final say.

The main rotation for the UH game will center around redshirt freshman forward J’Wan Roberts, freshman guard Jamal Shead, redshirt sophomore guard Cameron Tyson, freshman guard Tramon Mark and junior forward Reggie Chaney.

A look at the Saints

Our Lady of the Lake (1-3, 1-3 NAIA Red River Conference) enters Saturday’s game on a two-game losing streak. The Saints’ lone win came against Texas State, which was a 61-58 win over the Bobcats.

In their last game back on Dec. 20, the Saints fell to the UTSA Road Runners. Our Lady of the Lake had three different players finish with 14 points in the game, but lost 102-70.

Junior forward Ruben Monzon leads the team with 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

How to watch

Saturday’s game between the Cougars and Saints will tipoff at 2 p.m. and air on ESPN+ and will be able to be heard on KPRC 950 AM.

